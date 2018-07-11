MLB Final Vote Update: Andrew Benintendi Trails Jean Segura With Hours Remaining

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Andrew Benintendi is running a pretty strong campaign at the moment. But will it be enough to get the Boston Red Sox outfielder to Washington?

Major League Baseball released an update Wednesday morning revealing the leaders for its “Final Vote” campaign to determine the final roster spot for the American and National League All-Star teams.

Benintendi still sits in second place behind Seattle Mariners second baseman Jean Segura in the AL, while Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar leads the way in the NL.

Voting closes at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, so there’s still some time for things to change. Benintendi is hoping his torrid play bumps him ahead of Segura; the 24-year-old went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Tuesday in Boston’s win over the Texas Rangers and now is batting .424 in the month of July with a 1.179 OPS.

Benintendi is batting .298 on the season with 14 home runs, 57 RBIs, 67 runs scored and 17 stolen bases, while Segura is hitting at a .329 clip with seven homers, 47 RBIs, 62 runs scored and 14 steals.

Neither player has made an All-Star Game in their career.

Fans can get their last-minute votes in by clicking here or using the #VoteBenny or #SendSegura hashtags on social media.