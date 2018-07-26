MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored Over Twins In Thursday’s Series Opener

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will kick off their longest homestand of the season Thursday when they take on the visiting Minnesota Twins as -160 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns home following a six-game road trip that included stops in Detroit and Baltimore, and is looking to pick up where it left off on a torrid run on home turf that has seen the club post wins in 10 of 11 home games ahead of Thursday night’s Twins vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox’s current hot streak leaves them in possession of a league-leading 34-13 record on home turf, and with a healthy lead over the second-place New York Yankees in the American League East race. Boston also has climbed to a -160 favorite to claim a third straight divisional crown, but continues to lag on the World Series odds, trailing the defending champion Houston Astros as a +475 bet despite owning the best record in baseball.

The club split a two-game series in Minnesota last month, but otherwise has enjoyed recent success against the Twins, going 7-3 in its past 10 meetings, and posting wins in three of four contests the last time these two teams met at Fenway in June of last year.

The Red Sox also have dominated when pegged as a betting favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, going 13-1 in their past 14 overall, but just 8-5 in their past 13 as big home chalk.

The Twins make Boston their last stop on a lengthy 10-game road trip after twice blowing leads in the finale of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, before eventually posting a 12-6 extra-innings win as -109 favorites.

By sweeping the Blue Jays, Minnesota marked its first series win on the road since taking two of three from the Cleveland Indians in mid-June. However, the club maintains a dismal 4-11 record in its past 15 games on the road, contributing to its fall out of contention in the AL Central.

The Twins averaged 8.33 runs per game during their series with the Blue Jays, continuing a trend that has seen them score six or more runs in eight of their past 14 overall contests.

However, the club also has surrendered big run totals of late, allowing six or more runs in five of their past nine, generating a 6-3 run for the OVER in totals betting according to the OddsShark MLB Database.