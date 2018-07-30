MLB Odds: Red Sox Favorites Against Phillies In Monday’s Series Opener

Photo via Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Division leaders will clash Monday when the Boston Red Sox open a two-game series against the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies as -150 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston opens the first of two series against Philadelphia over the next two weeks after taking three of four from the visiting Minnesota Twins over the weekend, capped by Sunday’s 3-0 win as -159 chalk. That increased the club’s lead atop the American League East standings to 5 1/2 games going into Monday night’s Phillies vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

With this weekend’s success against Minnesota, the Red Sox now have won 13 of 15 on home turf to improve their Major League Baseball-leading home record to 37-14. Boston also continued its solid defensive play, limiting the Twins to just nine total runs over the four-game set, while the club’s win Sunday marked its 11th shutout victory of the season.

Those stingy numbers also have contributed to a boon for those taking the UNDER in totals betting, which has prevailed in eight of Boston’s past 11 overall outings, with the team surrendering more than four runs on just two occasions during that stretch.

That’s good news for the Red Sox as they prepare to take on a Phillies squad that stumbles into Boston as +130 underdogs after dropping three straight to the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, including a 4-0 loss Sunday as a +104 wager.

The Phillies have struggled with inconsistency over the past three weeks, going 9-10 over their past 19 to put the brakes on a 14-5 run that catapulted them into top spot in the NL East standings. Philadelphia also rides a shaky 1-5 run on the road into its series with the Red Sox. However, despite their recent uneven play, the Phillies have managed to maintain a narrow 1 1/2-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves, and sit as +130 favorites to claim their first NL East title since 2011.

Philadelphia, though, has enjoyed little success in recent visits to Fenway Park. The Red Sox have taken five straight from the Phillies on home turf, and are 9-2 in their past 11 meetings overall, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Red Sox also have been dominant in interleague play, going 23-5 in 28 contests since the start of the 2017 campaign. Philadelphia has won four straight against AL opponents, including three wins over the last-place Baltimore Orioles earlier this month, and is 9-4 in interleague action this season.