MLB Odds: Red Sox Heavy Betting Favorites Vs. Royals In Series Opener

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will try to pad their lead atop the AL East standings on Friday night when they travel to Kansas City to take on the freefalling Royals as heavy -310 favorites on the baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston continues a lengthy nine-game road trip with a three-game set in Kansas City after completing a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 3-0 win as -135 chalk on Wednesday, and has avoided consecutive losses during the 10-3 overall run it takes into Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Royals betting matchup at Kaufmann Stadium.

The Red Sox have played stingy ball during their current surge, surrendering two or fewer runs on six occasions, but when they lose, they lose big, getting outscored by a wide 26-4 margin in their three most recent defeats including a crushing 11-1 loss to the New York Yankees as +172 road underdogs on July 1.

However, the Boston offense has continued to consistently generate runs, scoring nine or more in six of 13 outings, and producing victories for the OVER in totals betting in three of their past five games, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

That’s bad news for the Royals, who ride a six-game losing streak into Friday’s series opener as +255 underdogs. Kansas City returns to action after getting swept by the visiting Cleveland Indians earlier this week, capped by a 3-2 defeat as +233 underdogs, and now sports the worst home record in the majors, which has tumbled to 11-32 during a dismal 1-12 run on home turf.

The Royals also sit dead last in the majors in both defense and offense, surrendering 5.40 runs per game, and have been limited to two or fewer runs in five of their past nine games. However, the club has held its own of late when the Red Sox visit, going 5-3 in their past eight home meetings and claiming two straight series victories.

Kansas City also kept things close in their most recent visit to Fenway Park back in early May, dropping two of three while scoring 17 total runs, including a split of a pair of one-run contests.

Chris Sale gets the call in Friday’s contest. The southpaw has been given up just four earned runs in 35.0 innings over his past five starts, and held the Royals to one earned run over seven innings in Boston’s 7-6 win on May. Royals right-hander Jason Hammel takes the hill looking to halt an 0-5 run over his past six starts, and was tagged for eight earned runs in a 10-6 loss in Boston on April 30.