MLB Odds: Red Sox Heavy Favorites In Road Series Opener Vs. Tigers

The Boston Red Sox will be gunning for a seventh straight win on the road Friday when they return to action following this week’s Major League Baseball All-Star break in the first of three meetings with the Detroit Tigers as heavy -200 road favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston reached the unofficial midway point of the season on a torrid pace, posting wins in 19 of its past 23 contests, and takes a league-leading 68-30 record into Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Tigers betting matchup at Comerica Park.

The Red Sox’s current tear also has given them breathing room atop the American League East standings, where they hold a 4 1/2-game lead over second-place New York, and they now have moved past the Yankees to claim the top spot on the AL East division odds as strong -150 favorites.

Red Sox batters regularly have run up the score during the club’s month-long surge, averaging 6.78 runs over their past 23 outings, while scoring nine or more runs on six occasions. However, the club has produced mixed results in totals betting, with the OVER going 12-9-2 in its past 23, while the UNDER prevailed on four occasions during a recent seven-game homestand.

Boston also has struggled in recent contests in the Motor City, going 6-8 in 14 meetings since June 2014, and posting just one win in its past five outings at Comerica Park. However, the Red Sox will be facing a Tigers squad struggling to break out of a freefall when they hit the field Friday as +170 home underdogs.

Detroit closed out the unofficial first half of the campaign on a winning note, posting a 6-3 win in Houston against the Astros as a massive +370 underdog Sunday afternoon. With the victory, the Tigers halted a six-game slide, but they own a dismal 5-20 record over their past 25 outings, dumping them into third place in the AL Central, 16 games under .500 and 12 1/2 games back of the division-leading Cleveland Indians.

The Tigers have gone 2-6 at home during the current swoon, but have otherwise been respectable performers in front of the home fans, winning 10 of their previous 16, and maintain a 25-23 home record.

However, run production has emerged as an issue, with Tigers hitters getting limited to two or fewer runs in five of their past seven contests. Low scoring also has been a regular feature of recent Tigers home dates, with the UNDER paying out in 10 of the club’s past 15 according to the OddsShark MLB Database.