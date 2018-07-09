MLB Odds: Red Sox Significant Betting Favorites Over Rangers At Fenway Park

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will be looking for a fifth straight home victory over Texas when they open a three-game series against the Rangers on Monday as -215 favorites on the baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston returns home after completing a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 7-4 win as -221 road chalk on Sunday, and now takes a six-game winning streak into Monday evening’s Rangers vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox’s offense was on fire against the Royals, racking up 45 total hits and 32 runs over the course of the weekend set, and has averaged 8.33 runs per game over the team’s past six outings.

The team has also tallied seven or more runs in eight of its past 16 outings, fueling a 13-3 run and restoring the Red Sox to their position atop the American League East standings, where they now hold a two-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees.

Boston’s hot stretch has been led by a pair of leading candidates to claim AL MVP honors. Outfielder Mookie Betts extended his hit streak to six games in Sunday’s win, and also leads the AL with a .342 batting average, solidifying his position at +800 on the odds to win the AL MVP award.

Outfielder J.D. Martinez missed Sunday’s contest as he nursed lower-body injuries, but remains the AL leader with 27 home runs and 74 RBIs, and trails only favorite Mike Trout as a +400 bet on the AL MVP odds.

The Rangers continue a 10-game road trip in Boston as +185 underdogs on Monday after closing out a four-game weekend series in Detroit with a 3-0 victory as a +101 bet, earning a series split with the Tigers.

It has been a disappointing season for the Rangers, who open the week in last place in the AL West standings, 20.5 games back of first-place Houston with a 40-51 record. However, Texas has played better on the road than at home, sporting a 21-23 record on the year and a 7-3 mark in their past 10 games.

The Rangers have struggled at times to generate runs, averaging just 3.57 runs per game while going 2-5 in their past seven overall contests, and just 2.33 runs per game in their past three dates with the Red Sox.

However, Texas has not gone down without a fight while losing five of six at Fenway Park, scoring five runs per game during that stretch.