MLB Odds: Red Sox Unsurprisingly Big Favorites Vs. Blue Jays On Friday

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will be aiming to extend their season-high win streak to 11 games on Friday when they continue a four-game weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays as strong -210 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston opened the series on Thursday with a 6-4 victory over Toronto as -170 chalk and has now won 10 straight games, a run that has lifted them 3 1/2 games in front of the New York Yankees atop the American League East standings entering Friday night’s Blue Jays vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The team’s current tear is of historical significance. Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers as -430 chalk lifted the Red Sox to 36 games over .500 for the first time since they finished the 1978 MLB schedule with a 99-63 record, before seeing their playoff hopes snuffed out a day later in a one-game playoff against New York.

The Red Sox’ winning streak has also tightened the race on the World Series odds, where their futures have shortened to +550.

Boston’s win streak comes on the heels of a disappointing three-game series in the Bronx, where they dropped two of three to the Yankees, capped by a brutal 11-1 beating as +172 underdogs on July 1.

The Red Sox’ offensive prowess has been on full display ever since, with hitters averaging 7.3 runs per game during their current win streak, and reaching double digits on three occasions. However, with the run total set at or above 9.5 in five of Boston’s past nine, results in totals betting have been uneven, going 6-4 in the club’s past 10, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Thursday’s loss as +161 underdogs extends a dismal streak of inconsistency for the Blue Jays, who have now failed to win consecutive games during a 3-7 run.

Toronto hitters have shown promise, racking up 11 hits in the series opener with Boston and recording five-run innings in two of their past three outings. However, Toronto has enjoyed little luck in recent dates with the Red Sox, going 2-8 in 10 meetings so far this season, and just 5-8 in their last 13 outings at Fenway Park.

After the All-Star break, the Red Sox hit the road for a six-game trip with visits to Detroit and Baltimore. Boston is 1-4 in its past five games in the Motor City but is unbeaten in eight road dates with the Orioles.