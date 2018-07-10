MLB Odds: This National League Team Is Frontrunner In Manny Machado Sweepstakes

Photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Manny Machado is the biggest prize available ahead of the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, and the top contenders are pretty level in terms of betting.

The latest odds are out in the sweepstakes for the Baltimore Orioles shortstop, and the Milwaukee Brewers, the top team in the National League Central, sit atop the rankings. But they have some competition, as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies aren’t too far behind.

What team will Manny Machado play for next? Brewers +225

Yankees +300

Phillies +350

Dodgers +550

Diamondbacks +1000

Braves +1000

Indians +1400 Odds via @DaveMasonBOL — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 10, 2018

The Brewers regularly have been linked to the shortstop, but reportedly would have to part ways with exciting prospect Corbin Burnes, a right-handed pitcher. Still, they could use an upgrade at the position, especially with the Chicago Cubs just 1.5 games behind them.

Machado going to the Yankees would be the rich getting richer. They already have a solid shortstop in Didi Gregorius, but his offensive woes at points this season are making him tough to rely on. And though one would imagine the O’s would like to trade outside the division, they are well out of the playoff race, and there is no guarantee Machado would sign in New York once he becomes a free agent this offseason. Even if there was an assurance on Machado’s end, the Orioles wouldn’t be able to prevent that this offseason.

We are just a few weeks away from Baltimore ultimately needing to make a decision, but it sounds like there is no shortage of suitors, so it will come down to which team is willing to part with more to get a deal done.