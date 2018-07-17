MLB Proving To Be Strong Opening Act For Legal Sports Betting

With multiple states across the country preparing their sportsbooks for legal sports gambling, the stated target from almost all of them is to be up and running by football season. It’s a logical strategy, since few forms of entertainment today can compare to the NFL juggernaut.

But the handful of casinos who have been able to get their sportsbooks opened more quickly are discovering Major League Baseball is no slouch, either, when it comes to wagering.

Baseball might not be as action-packed as other sports, but don’t let that fool you when it comes to betting interest. In a surprise to some, baseball betting has emerged a strong opening act in wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling to lift the ban on sports gambling.

“I did not expect baseball to be bet as much as it is,” Delaware Park president Bill Fasy said in an interview with NESN.com “We have seen a whole different millennial and ethnic group coming in that never used to come here. Some of that may have been because of the World Cup. The advantage is that we are convenient for everybody in this demographic area.”

Delaware Park had an advantage over other casinos, in that certain forms of sports gambling already were legal in the state prior to the court ruling. As a result, it was able to open its sportsbook early, although the success of MLB action has been more of a happy surprise for Fasy than it is strategic.

So, what’s the draw to baseball betting? One thought is that baseball possesses one unique element that has great appeal to savvy bettors.

“In baseball betting, pitching is basically everything,” the Delaware News Journal’s Jeff Neiburg wrote. “It’s the only major sport that has a major variable on a game-to-game basis. The starting pitcher is different every game, no matter how many times a manager trots out the same position players. And his nightly effort will, more times than not, determine an outcome of a game.

“It’s because of that, despite all its confusing odds and overwhelming amount of games, that many think betting on baseball is the best way to make money.”

The logistics of a MLB season also benefits the betting on the sport immensely. Baseball is king in the summer months, as other titans of sport like basketball, football and hockey are in their offseasons. Not to mention, a 162-game regular-season schedule provides bettors an opportunity to put money down every night from April through October.

And that’s just the first course, as the postseason is expected to bring a whole new wave.

“I believe with baseball, as the year gets closer to the World Series, is when everybody really comes out to bet,” Fasy said. “All the, ‘I’d like to bet on the Phillies for the National League championship, they’ve got a good chance in September.’ ”

The numbers speak for themselves. According to an ESPN report, baseball fielded $1 billion in bets at legalized Nevada sportsbooks in 2016, nearly double the amount collected in 2010. Now, with more and more states getting the green light on legalized sports gambling, expect that number to skyrocket.

Again, Delaware serves as the test case and an example. Baseball accounted for 75 percent of the $7 million amassed in total sports betting between the state’s three casinos in the first three weeks of launch, according to Neiburg. So, while some observers wring their hands over the slow pace of play and lack of action on the field, there’s no shortage of action as far as bettors are concerned.

