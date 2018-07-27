MLB Rumors: Cubs Acquire Pitcher Cole Hamels In Trade With Rangers

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Another Major League Baseball pitcher is on the move.

The Texas Rangers have agreed to trade starting pitcher Cole Hamels to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor-league players, per Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan. In order to cover the salary of Hamels, Passan notes Texas also will send a “significant amount of cash.”

The 34-year-old adds some help to a Cubs rotation that has underachieved this season, despite leading the National League Central. And although the lefty is 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA through 20 starts this season, he brings a veteran presence and another arm for what could be another deep playoff run for Chicago.

The MLB non-waiver trade deadline is next Tuesday July 31.