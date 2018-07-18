MLB Rumors: Dodgers Acquire Manny Machado In Exchange For Five Prospects

Photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Manny Machado is heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For real this time.

The shortstop reportedly has been traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Dodgers in exchange for five prospects, according to multiple reports.

Machado notified. Deal is official. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 18, 2018

Machado to #Dodgers is indeed a 5-for-1, as @MASNRoch and others have reported. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 18, 2018

The return to the Orioles for Manny Machado: OF Yusniel Diaz, 3B Rylan Bannon, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Zach Pop and 2B Breyvic Valera. Diaz is the only top-100 type. Kremer could be a dude. Bannon undersized 3B crushing in Cal League. Pop is a reliever, Valera 26-year-old in AAA. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2018

The Orioles reportedly had a deal in place for the star for some time, and it was expected to become a done deal at some point Wednesday. And while it did, it wasn’t without some roadblocks along the way. The deal reportedly hit a snag Wednesday when some “issues” popped up in the physicals of at least one of the prospects being sent Baltimore’s way.

It appears that is cleared up, however, as Machado now will help the Dodgers try to return to the World Series in a loaded National League West division before becoming a free agent this offseason.