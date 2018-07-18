MLB Rumors: Dodgers Acquire Manny Machado In Exchange For Five Prospects

Manny Machado is heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For real this time.
The shortstop reportedly has been traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Dodgers in exchange for five prospects, according to multiple reports.
The Orioles reportedly had a deal in place for the star for some time, and it was expected to become a done deal at some point Wednesday. And while it did, it wasn’t without some roadblocks along the way. The deal reportedly hit a snag Wednesday when some “issues” popped up in the physicals of at least one of the prospects being sent Baltimore’s way.
It appears that is cleared up, however, as Machado now will help the Dodgers try to return to the World Series in a loaded National League West division before becoming a free agent this offseason.
