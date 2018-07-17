MLB Rumors: This Team Is Leading Contender In Manny Machado Sweepstakes

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The MLB trade deadline is still two weeks away, but a clear favorite has emerged in the race to acquire Manny Machado.

The Baltimore Orioles reportedly have no shortage of offers for the superstar shortstop, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the front-runner to land Machado, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman.

Breaking; The Dodgers appear to be the leading contender for superstar Manny Machado as talks head toward the finish line. The situation is fluid and brewers and phillies may still have an outside chance. Barring turnabout, deal should be done this week. Story comin on @Fancred — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 17, 2018

Of course, just being the “leading contender” doesn’t guarantee Machado will become a Dodger, especially with the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies looming, as Heyman points out. Heyman also reported the Arizona Diamondbacks are still lingering.

The Dodgers and Orioles are a perfect match, though. Despite blockbuster trades in recent seasons and major league graduations, Los Angeles still has a top-10 farm system and clearly has the pieces to swing a deal for Machado, who’s a rental. The Dodgers also have a clear need at shortstop after losing Corey Seager for the season with an injury.

After floundering early in the season, the Dodgers rebounded to enter the All-Star break in a virtual tie with Arizona for first place in the National League West.