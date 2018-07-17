MLB Rumors: Dodgers ‘Increasingly Likely’ To Land Manny Machado

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Manny Machado will be wearing a Baltimore Orioles uniform at the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, but it’s looking like he’ll be in Dodger blue by week’s end.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Los Angeles looks like it will be the landing spot for the star shortstop.

#Dodgers increasingly likely to land Machado, sources tell The Athletic. Barring last-minute snag, several of interested teams expect that outcome. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 17, 2018

Multiple teams — all playoff contenders — reportedly have been vying for Machado’s services. The 26-year-old wants to play just shortstop and not slide back to third base, something that will be possible in LA with Corey Seager out for the season due to Tommy John surgery.

Machado will be a free agent this offseason and likely will command quite a bit in free agency, so while it is no slam dunk that the Dodgers will be able to re-sign him, it doesn’t appear they will have to give up any big league players to get him from Baltimore now.

Barring last-minute change, #Orioles’ return for Machado will include only prospects, no #Dodgers major leaguers, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 17, 2018

In addition to his always-stellar defense, Machado is hitting .315 this season with 24 home runs.