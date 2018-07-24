MLB Rumors: Gary Sanchez Might Have Reaggravated Groin On Passed Ball Play

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have baseball fans been too quick to criticize Gary Sanchez?

Probably not … but maybe.

The New York Yankees catcher is getting killed for an apparent lack of hustle on two occasions in the Bombers’ 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Even the Yankees themselves seemingly took a shot at Sanchez, who might have cost them a chance to pick up a win.

Lost in all this is the fact that Sanchez is only four days removed from being activated from the disabled list for a right groin strain, an injury that forced him to miss nearly a month. And during the first inning Monday night, on the first of the alleged “lazy” plays, Sanchez might have reaggravated his groin, Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday.

Word is, Gary Sanchez may have re-aggravated groin injury on first inning passed ball last night. He’s getting killed for “lazy” plays but perhaps this explains them. Was afraid to tell team initially because he dreads return to dl. Now will get treatment, try to avoid dl. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 24, 2018

If true, would this excuse Sanchez for not running to first base on the final play of the game?

No!

If Sanchez’s groin hurt so bad, then he would’ve meandered to first for the duration on the play. Instead, he turned on the “jets” after realizing there was a chance to be safe.

How the game ended with Gary Sanchez's at-bat 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y1P2BXb5Qk — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 24, 2018

We’re not saying the guy’s groin doesn’t hurt, nor are we saying the injury isn’t hampering his ability to run hard.

All we’re saying is on that particular play, Sanchez clearly accepted defeat shortly after leaving the box, a decision — or, perhaps even worse, an instinct — that might have cost his team a chance to pick up a victory.