MLB Rumors: Is ‘Snag’ Holding Up Manny Machado Trade To Dodgers?

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you’re wondering why Manny Machado isn’t sporting Dodger blue yet, join the club.

A trade between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers which centers around the star shortstop was thought to be forthcoming Wednesday, but the teams haven’t announced a deal as of the afternoon. Among possible reasons for the delay are “some issues” that have emerged in the physical examinations of one or more of the prospects the Dodgers would send to the Orioles, MLB Network’s Steve Phillips reported Wednesday afternoon, citing sources.

Possible snag in Machado deal to Dodgers. Sources indicate that one or more of prospects coming to #Orioles have some issues in their physicals. Surprise surprise. May open door for other clubs. Stay tuned. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) July 18, 2018

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday other interested clubs resigned themselves to the Orioles trading Machado to the Dodgers in exchange for a package of prospects that include Yusniel Diaz.

Phillips didn’t specify what issues with which prospects might be holding up the Machado trade, nor did he indicate which clubs might resurrect trade talks with Baltimore.