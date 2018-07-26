MLB Rumors: Joakim Soria Going To Brewers Taking Another Relief Option Off Table

Photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Major League Baseball trade deadline dominoes are already starting to fall. Manny Machado and Zach Britton — arguably the best available position player and pitcher before the deadline — were traded, and that has led to increased activity.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who reportedly have been in on just about everyone this month, are acquiring relief pitcher Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox. The Brewers are sending two prospects — pitchers Wilber Perez and Kodi Medeiros — to the White Sox. Medeiros is the Brewers’ 13th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com.

Soria was one of the top relief arms on the market, as he’s been one of the few bright spots for the South Siders this season. The right-hander has locked down 16 saves and has 2.56 ERA in 40 appearances. He’s been especially good at getting swings and misses, with his 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings being the second-best rate of his 11-year career.