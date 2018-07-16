MLB Rumors: Manny Machado Expected To Be Traded Before All-Star Break Ends

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Manny Machado is a member of the Baltimore Orioles and the team’s only representative at Tuesday’s 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Washington, but the star shortstop might be playing for a new organization before the week ends.

Here’s the latest update on the Machado trade talks, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic, citing sources:

Manny Machado will represent the #Orioles in the All Star Game….but he is expected to be traded before the regular season resumes later in the week according to sources involved in the trade discussions. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) July 16, 2018

Several teams have been linked to Machado in trade rumors, including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and more.

Machado will be a free agent this winter, and he’ll likely command a very expensive and lengthy contract. He’s having a career season with a .315 batting average, 24 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .387 on-base percentage.

Perhaps the All-Star break is the best time for the Orioles’ front office to meet with rival clubs while no games are played until Thursday.

The Orioles sit at the bottom of the American League East standings with a 28-69 record, which also is the second-worst mark in all of MLB. Baltimore needs to hit a home run with any Machado trade to accelerate its rebuild in a positive direction.