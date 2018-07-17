MLB Rumors: Orioles Have Manny Machado Trade In Place; Deal Done Soon?

The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game could mark Manny Machado’s final game as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.
ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Orioles have the structure of a deal in place for Machado and are working through specific aspects of a trade. Sources told Olney the Orioles were going through medical records and other paperwork involved in the trade.
This obviously begs the question: Where is Machado going?
It’s not yet known which team has a deal in place with the Orioles, but Olney noted Tuesday that the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies have been invested in their pursuit of the All-Star shortstop.
Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the Dodgers appear to be the leading contender in the Machado sweepstakes, although he also mentioned the Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks as potential suitors with an outside chance of landing the 26-year-old.
For what it’s worth, the Dodgers are dangling a pretty enticing piece, according to Heyman, which perhaps could be an indication that Machado will be Los Angeles bound before long.
Just don’t expect a deal before the All-Star Game, as USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale is reporting that a trade likely will go down Wednesday, after the Midsummer Classic.
Clearly, there still are things to sort out. But it’s fairly obvious, for several reasons, that Machado’s time with the Orioles is dwindling.
