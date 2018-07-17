MLB Rumors: Orioles Have Manny Machado Trade In Place; Deal Done Soon?

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game could mark Manny Machado’s final game as a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Orioles have the structure of a deal in place for Machado and are working through specific aspects of a trade. Sources told Olney the Orioles were going through medical records and other paperwork involved in the trade.

Sources: The Orioles have structure of a deal in place, and are going through the medicals/paperwork portion of the transaction. Dodgers have been very invested in their pursuit of Machado, as have the Phillies and other teams, but this in not finished yet. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 17, 2018

This obviously begs the question: Where is Machado going?

It’s not yet known which team has a deal in place with the Orioles, but Olney noted Tuesday that the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies have been invested in their pursuit of the All-Star shortstop.

Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the Dodgers appear to be the leading contender in the Machado sweepstakes, although he also mentioned the Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks as potential suitors with an outside chance of landing the 26-year-old.

Breaking; The Dodgers appear to be the leading contender for superstar Manny Machado as talks head toward the finish line. The situation is fluid and brewers and phillies may still have an outside chance. Barring turnabout, deal should be done this week. Story comin on @Fancred — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 17, 2018

The Machado situation is still fluid, and d-backs are also said to have outside chance, along with brewers and phillies. But LA leads. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 17, 2018

If Dodgers complete Machado deal (and they lead), they could move Taylor to 2B, Muncy to 1B and Bellinger to the stacked OF. That’d be quite a lineup. Also, if top OF prospect Yusniel Diaz is in deal, their rep as stingy with prospects goes out the window. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 17, 2018

For what it’s worth, the Dodgers are dangling a pretty enticing piece, according to Heyman, which perhaps could be an indication that Machado will be Los Angeles bound before long.

Sources: top OF prospect yusniel diaz is indeed in the Dodgers’ Machado offer currently on table — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 17, 2018

Just don’t expect a deal before the All-Star Game, as USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale is reporting that a trade likely will go down Wednesday, after the Midsummer Classic.

The Baltimore #Orioles say that barring a last minute snag, they will trade Manny Machado on Wednesday with the #Dodgers, #Brewers and #Phillies still in talks. The #Dodgers remain the likely destination over the #Brewers. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 17, 2018

Clearly, there still are things to sort out. But it’s fairly obvious, for several reasons, that Machado’s time with the Orioles is dwindling.