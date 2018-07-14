MLB Rumors: Orioles ‘Making Progress’ With Two Teams In Manny Machado Trade

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

With the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline quickly approaching, it’s looking more and more likely Manny Machado will don a new uniform.

The Baltimore Orioles shortstop has been at the front of trade talks in recent weeks, with teams such as the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers being speculated to put together a package for Machado.

However, with July 31 almost two weeks away, two teams reportedly are the frontrunners.

Sources: Orioles making progress and narrowing their focus in the Machado trade talks. Phillies and Brewers appear to be among the finalists. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 14, 2018

The Phillies seem to make the most sense for Machado, with Scott Kingery and J.P. Crawford both having less-than-spectacular seasons splitting time at short. Although it’s not clear what Baltimore will ask for in return for the 26-year-old, Philadelphia has a crop of young players and pitchers that could help an O’s team that’s trying to rebuild.