MLB Rumors: Padres Want Rays’ Chris Archer In Trade; Yankees Also Looming

Photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chris Archer now is a wanted man from coast to coast.

The San Diego Padres are making a “big push” to trade for the Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher prior to the MLB trade deadline, an MLB executive told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Tuesday. Archer is drawing trade interest from a growing number of teams, including the Padres and New York Yankees, as the July 31 deadline approaches.

Archer’s ability, team-friendly contract and stated desire to play for a contender make him a target for teams interested in bolstering their pitching staff ahead of the postseason. He’s 3-4 with a 4.30 ERA this season and also missed a month of action due to an abdominal strain. But he showed Sunday in a dominant performance against the Miami Marlins (13 strikeouts in six innings) he’s still capable of pitching like an ace.

The 42-64 Padres sit last in the NL West and don’t fit the bill as contenders. But if they make an offer the Rays can’t refuse, Archer might be on his way to Southern California by the end of the month.