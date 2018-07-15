MLB Rumors: Phillies Could Target Both Manny Machado, Bryce Harper This Offseason

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 Major League Baseball season has been entertaining thus far, but don’t expect the fireworks to stop once the campaign comes to a close.

This winter’s MLB free agency has all the makings of a wild offseason, as two of the games brightest young stars, among others, are set to hit the open market. But while Manny Machado and Bryce Harper both are poised to receive massive contracts, one team might be willing to open its wallet for both.

Owner John Middleton has emerged as a driving force in Philly. He's very aggressive and has no reservations about spending money. This is hard to fathom, but I've talked to people who think he might try to sign both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado as free agents this winter. https://t.co/kT9jzpul9M — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 15, 2018

As Crasnick noted, this report is hard to fathom. While there’s no hard salary cap in baseball, the Phillies would have to dish out an unheralded amount of money in order to acquire both stars, which could leave the club handcuffed when it comes to working out the rest of its roster.

Not to mention, several other teams surely will be coveting both player’s services, so it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Philly lands the pair. The Phillies very well could be in business for one of them, though, as they reportedly are among the finalists to land Machado.