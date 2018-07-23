MLB Rumors: Should Red Sox Pursue Mike Fiers After Strong Outing Vs. Boston?

Photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox’s scouting department reportedly saved a few frequent flyer miles this weekend.

The Red Sox are one of several teams eyeing Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Mike Fiers as a possible trade target, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Saturday.

That’s convenient for Boston, considering Fiers started against the Sox on Saturday at Comerica Park. He made quite the impression, too, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out six to lead Detroit to its only win of the three-game series.

Fiers’ strong showing wasn’t an isolated occurrence, though. The 33-year-old is enjoying a strong season for the otherwise moribund Tigers, boasting a team-leading seven wins and 3.49 ERA over 111 innings pitched. He’s allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five starts and recorded at least five strikeouts in each of those four appearances.

Fiers’ recent hot stretch may intrigue the Red Sox, who could be in the market for a starter ahead of Major League Baseball’s July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Boston currently is operating with a four-man rotation, as Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz and Steven Wright all are on the 10-day disabled list.

Pomeranz is expected to return Tuesday, but Rodriguez and Wright could miss additional time. Considering Dave Dombrowski’s familiarity with Detroit — he spent 14 seasons as the club’s president and general manager — it makes sense the Red Sox president of baseball operations would at least explore trade opportunities involving Fiers. The eight-year veteran has a 3.49 career ERA against teams with a winning percentage of .500 or better and could help shore up Boston’s rotation entering the stretch run.

That said, the Red Sox’s farm system is a bit dry at the moment — they have zero players on MLB.com’s top 50 prospects list — and may be more inclined to use a prospect on a bullpen arm, which arguably is a more pressing need.