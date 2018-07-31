MLB Rumors: This Team Has Discussed Bryce Harper Trade With Nationals

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Could the Washington Nationals really move on from Bryce Harper at Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline?

Most are expecting that not to be the case, but it’s not stopping teams from at least checking in on the superstar outfielder.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly were the first team to reach out to the Nationals about Harper, it appears a new club has begun to kick the tires as well.

“The Indians and Nationals have communicated recently regarding a possible Bryce Harper trade, sources told MLB.com on Monday, but the discussions have yet to gather momentum,” Jon Morosi writes.

So, what would it take for Cleveland to acquire Harper? Morosi notes the Nationals likely would be in search of young arms as part of a potential blockbuster trade, but the Indians reportedly would not be willing to part with right-handers Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber, the top two prospects in their farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Harper will be one of the most coveted free agents this offseason, as will Manny Machado, who was dealt to the Dodgers earlier this month. The move was a no-brainer for the Baltimore Orioles, who have been one of the worst teams in baseball this year and are ticketed for a rebuild. The Nationals, however, still are in the playoff hunt despite a disappointing campaign to their standards.

Harper very well could leave the nation’s capital, but if he does, it likely won’t be until this winter.