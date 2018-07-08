MLB Rumors: This Team Has Dropped Out Of Manny Machado Sweepstakes

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports

The clock is ticking on a potential Manny Machado trade, but it appears the Baltimore Orioles aren’t going to budge.

Rumors of a Machado trade continue to swirl given the star shortstop’s impending free agency. That said, the offers received for Machado reportedly “aren’t close” to meeting the Orioles’ desires, which apparently has chased at least one team away.

Source says Phillies have moved on from Machado for now, as Orioles’ asking price is too high. My colleague @ToddZolecki reported yesterday that the Phillies were “considered longshots” for Machado. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 6, 2018

The Phillies have a talented, young big league roster and a strong farm system, so it comes as no surprise that Baltimore would be looking for a massive trade package. And with a trade for Machado effectively being a deal for a rental player, Philadelphia seemingly has decided a blockbuster isn’t worth potentially ravaging its future.

But while the Phils reportedly are out on Machado, that doesn’t mean they’ve halted their search for third base help. Philly allegedly is interested in the Kansas City Royals’ Mike Moustakas, who also is drawing interest from the New York Yankees as a first baseman.