MLB Rumors: Tim Tebow Injures Hand, Likely Out For Rest Of Season

Photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tim Tebow probably won’t appear in the show this year.

The former NFL quarterback and current minor-league baseball player has suffered a potentially season-ending hand injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday via Twitter.

Mets’ minor-league OF Tim Tebow broke the hamate bone in his right hand swinging the bat this weekend and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday and is now likely out for the season, per MLB source. #sticktobasketball — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2018

Tebow, 30, broke his hand Saturday in the seventh inning of the Binghampton Rumble Ponies’ win over the the Trenton Thunder, according to The New York Post’s Ethan Sears. The Rumble Ponies reportedly put Tebow on the disabled list, and he saw a hand specialist Monday.

Tebow currently is hitting .273 this season, his second in professional baseball and first at the AA level. He participated in the Double-A Eastern League All-Star Game, and some believed the Mets were planning to summon him to the big-league club in September.

The chances of that happening now seem to have evaporated.