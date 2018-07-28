MLB Rumors: Will Nationals Deal Bryce Harper At Trade Deadline?

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Washington Nationals have drastically underperformed so far this season, and with Major League Baseball’s non-waiver traded deadline approaching, the Nats have a tough decision to make: Will they move Bryce Harper?

Sure, it sounds crazy on the surface. But considering the Nationals currently sit in third place in the National League East and Harper will be a free agent at season’s end, perhaps they will entertain the possibility. And at least one team reportedly has been on the phone asking the Nationals about their star player.

Michael Duarte of NBC LA reported Friday, citing multiple sources, that the Los Angeles Dodgers have checked in on the availability of the Harper.

This comes on the heels of a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that “ownership has been pushing” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo to sell at the deadline to save money, and some believe that trading Harper could benefit the club.

Harper is having a down season, hitting .216 with 25 home runs and 60 RBIs, but his talent is undeniable. Even as a two-month rental, the 26-year-old likely would fetch quite the haul if the Nats decided to move on from their franchise player.

The Dodgers already made a splash by acquiring Manny Machado at the All-Star break, and the addition of Harper could make them World Series favorites as the calendar turns to August.