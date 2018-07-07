MLB Rumors: Yankees Interested In Mike Moustakas Under This Condition

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

It’s becoming increasingly likely that the New York Yankees will be a player at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season, but there still are some holes in their roster. Starting pitching certainly is an area of need, but it appears the Bronx Bombers are looking into bolstering their corner infield as well.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, New York is interested in the Kansas City Royals’ Mike Moustakas, but its intention would be to have the 29-year-old stray from his typical third base position.

“Multiple teams are interested in Moustakas as a first baseman, sources told MLB.com Thursday, and the Yankees are among the clubs that have considered trading for Moustakas and moving him across the diamond,” Morosi writes.

The Yankees expectedly would have competition in trying to obtain Moustakas, as Morosi reports the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies are interested in the two-time All-Star as well. Those teams, however, reportedly have interest in Moustakas as a third baseman.

Moustakas is a veteran with a left-handed bat and a bevy of playoff experience, just the type of player a World Series hopeful would look to add at the deadline.