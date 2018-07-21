MLB Stars Reveal Why Red Sox’s Chris Sale Is Pitcher They Most Hate Facing

Chris Sale is one of Major League Baseball’s most entertaining pitchers to watch.

But man, is the Boston Red Sox lefty a nightmare to face.

Over the All-Star break, Sports Illustrate’s Connor Grossman asked multiple All-Stars to identify the pitcher they most hate facing. Some players were coy about answering, afraid to give too much credit to their rivals.

But when players actually answered, Sale’s name was mentioned aplenty.

“I don’t want to give somebody in my division too much credit, so I’ll go with Chris Sale,” San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said. “As a lefty, he’s coming from behind you basically and throwing upper 90s with a good slider. That’s not fun.”

The best player in the game concurs.

“I’ve been telling people Scherzer, but sitting next to Chris Sale, he’s got everything flying at you,” Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout said. “He’s been throwing hard but now he’s like 101 mph. … He throws that slider, it’s tough. It’s a battle.”

Red Sox first baseman (and fellow All-Star) Mitch Moreland now gets to be on the right side of Sale’s dominance. And he’s thankful for that, as Sale tortured Moreland during his days with the Texas Rangers.

“Yeah he’s my teammate, thank goodness. You’ve probably got this answer before: Chris Sale,” Moreland said. “The other one is also my teammate, Craig Kimbrel.”

Moreland actually was successful in his first look at the lanky lefty, but that first at-bat by no means was an indicator of things to come.

“He came out of the bullpen and I’m pretty sure I got a hit off him in my first at-bat,” Moreland said. “I think it was a single in Texas off the very top of the wall and it kicked right back to the rightfielder and I had to stay at first. I think it pissed him off because I ain’t got close to getting a hit off him since.”

For those who don’t have reasons to root against Sale, the 29-year-old is a dream on the mount: aggressive, dominant and, perhaps most importantly, quick-working. He also puts up numbers that have Cy Young Award written all over them.

Through 20 games this season, Sale is 10-4 with a 2.23 ERA to go along with a 0.899 WHIP and an MLB-leading 188 strikeouts.

