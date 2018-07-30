MLB Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Updates Entering Final Stretch

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

9:25 a.m. ET: Teams aren’t waiting around ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline.

We’ve already seen several marquee players change clubs, notably Manny Machado joining the Los Angeles Dodgers and Zach Britton heading to the New York Yankees. The Yankees and Boston Red Sox each bolstered their rotations, as well, adding J.A. Happ and Nathan Eovaldi, respectively.

The fireworks are far from over, though. Will the Tampa Bay Rays finally find a trade partner for ace Chris Archer? Can the Cincinnati Reds find value for Matt Harvey? Which World Series contender will make a season-altering splash?

We’ll find out between now and Tuesday, July 31, at 4 p.m. ET, when the window for making deals officially ends. Until then, keep it here for all the latest updates, rumors and completed deals.