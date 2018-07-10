‘Monday Night RAW’ Erupts In ‘Let’s Go Celtics’ Chant During TD Garden Show

Photo via YouTube/WWE

The WWE brought its flagship show to Boston on Monday night, but it was one of TD Garden’s regular tenants that got the biggest reaction from the crowd.

“Monday Night RAW” emanated from TD Garden where it didn’t take long for Boston sports fans to make their voices heard.

But the crowd’s first boisterous reaction of the night wasn’t for anything in the ring. Instead, fans went nuts during an opening backstage segment when the Celtics logo could be seen on the wall inside a Garden tunnel.

As Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley talked, fans could be heard chanting “Let’s go Celtics” in the background.

Probably not what WWE was looking for, but also not entirely surprising, either.