Monday Night’s NESN Red Sox Game Sets Season-High Rating, Crushes Combined Competition

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 13-inning walk-off 2-1 win vs. the Philadelphia Phillies not only was a NESN Red Sox season-high rating of 9.52 (nearly 1.1 million people watched the game across New England’s 9 DMAs), but NESN’s share of the audience in prime time (in the Boston DMA) shattered the competition.

NESN’s prime-time (8p-11p) average share last night in the Boston DMA was 19.1. That’s 18 percent higher than the total average combined share last night of ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX (16.2).

“Share” is the Nielsen term for the percentage of TV sets turned on and watching a particular TV network. Therefore, Monday night, an average of 19.1 percent TV sets that were turned on from 8-11 p.m. ET were watching the Red Sox on NESN. That’s 18 percent more than the combined average of the four broadcast networks in Boston (WCVB-ABC, WBZ-CBS, WBTS-NBC, and WFXT-FOX).

These figures exclude NESNgo streaming (which separately had 24,552 unique streams) and it also excludes out-of-home measurement, which Nielsen does not measure on a regional sports network level.