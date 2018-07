The Major League Baseball All-Star Game brings the best players in the sport together every summer.

For Mookie Betts, taking part in the All-Star festivities provides a unique opportunity to pick the brains of his colleagues and learn what makes them great.

To hear from Betts ahead of his third All-Star Game, as well as his Red Sox teammate J.D. Martinez, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.