Mookie Betts, Red Sox Keeping Eye On Prize Amid Impressive Streak

Fenway Park has been electric as of late.

The Boston Red Sox have won 10 straight games and currently own Major League Baseball’s best record at 66-29 following Thursday’s 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mookie Betts, who had five RBIs including a grand slam Thursday, noted that this is a “special team,” but the Sox know they still have a lot of baseball ahead of them. The star outfielder also admitted he had a good feeling about the club early in spring training.

To hear from Betts, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images