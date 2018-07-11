Mookie Betts, Red Sox Play Stellar Defense In Victory Over Rangers

Boston’s bats had it rolling Tuesday night at Fenway Park, but the Red Sox’s defense had an equally impressive night.

On a night in which the Sox used six pitchers, the gloves rose to the occasion to help preserve an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers. No one more so than Mookie Betts, who robbed Nomar Mazara of a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

After the game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts shed light on the importance of playing good defense. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.