Mookie Betts Says Mood ‘Completely Changed’ After Rafael Devers Home Run

Mookie Betts may have won the game for the Boston Red Sox with his walk-off home run Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, but he couldn’t have done it without one of his teammates.

Rafael Devers, who was hitless entering the ninth inning, ripped a solo home run into the Sox bullpen to tie the game at three, changing not only the game, but the attitude of the players in the dugout.

After the win, Betts caught up with NESN’s Tom Caron to talk about his first career walk-off home run, how the mood changed after Devers knotted the game and even gave a special message to the Fenway Faithful.

To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.