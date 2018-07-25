NASCAR Rumors: Bubba Wallace Will Be Back With RPM For 2019 Season

Darrell Wallace Jr. reportedly has a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ride for the 2019 season.

The Richard Petty Motorsports driver is in the midst of his first full-time season on NASCAR’s top level. And although he currently sits 24th in the Cup standings, Wallace will return to RPM for the 2019 season, according to team owner Richard Petty, via Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern.

Richard Petty: “Yeah, Bubba will be with us again next year." – @BubbaWallace's deal with RPM heading into 2018 was said to be for one year with an option for additional ones. – https://t.co/vx4VH9gvWp – (Via @KellyCrandall/@RacerMag) pic.twitter.com/KTC1bN8rik — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 24, 2018

Sure, Wallace still doesn’t have a Cup win, and he only has two top-10s and one top-five finish this season. But the only African American in Cup still has shown flashes of the talent that made him such an intriguing prospect, and his unfiltered personality has been a breath of fresh air on a grid that’s starving for charisma.

After finishing runner-up in the 2018 Daytona 500, Wallace and his mother were brought to tears during the post-race press conference. The 24-year-old then proceeded to offer one of the more memorable and emotional speeches in recent memory.

The fact that Wallace reportedly will be back racing on Sunday’s next season is a huge win not just for himself, but also for NASCAR as a whole. Not bad for a guy who once resorted to drastic measures to find sponsors.

Let’s just hope he starts racing well enough to be in a position to provide more great sound bites.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images