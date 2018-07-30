NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Had Hilarious Reaction To Brutal Wreck At Pocono

Leave it to Darrell Wallace Jr. to be in a joking mood after one of the scariest wrecks of the 2018 NASCAR season.

Wallace suffered a brake failure and slammed hard into the wall during Lap 155 of Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series fans nervously waited as Wallace took roughly 15 seconds to lower his window net.

Here’s the crash, which Wallace later described as the “hardest” of his career:

"That was the hardest one ever." A massive crash for @BubbaWallace near the end of the #GanderOutdoors400 on NBCSN. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/pRrdM8480T — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2018

Brutal.

Here’s another look, which shows how far down the infield Wallace traveled before slamming into the barrier:

.@BubbaWallace climbed from the 43 car under his own power after this hard crash at @poconoraceway. pic.twitter.com/HgqEcYMb3T — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 29, 2018

Wallace eventually was released from the infield care center with no serious injuries, although he admitted he was in some pain. Despite the difficult finish for the No. 43 team, its charismatic driver maintained his sense of humor during an interview with NBC Sports.

“The EMTs were worried that I didn’t let the window net down soon enough and I was like, ‘hell, that’s the last thing I thought about! I’m sorry.’

“Everything was good. They gave me an ultrasound, no twins or anything so I’m good. Just unfortunate ending for us.”

"Safety has come a long way." We're glad @BubbaWallace is OK after what he called the hardest crash of his career Sunday at Pocono. pic.twitter.com/ZEqcbhFLP4 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2018

Congrats … we guess?

Kyle Busch went on to win Sunday’s race at Pocono, earning his sixth victory of the season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver maintained his lead atop the Cup standings.

