Nathan Eovaldi Can Be ‘Versatile Weapon’ For Red Sox During Playoffs

Nathan Eovaldi will begin his Boston Red Sox tenure as a starter, but what will the right-hander’s role be in October?

The Red Sox acquired the hard-throwing righty in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, sending left-hander Jalen Beeks to Tampa to complete the deal.

Eovaldi will make his Red Sox debut Sunday against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, but some expect him to be a weapon out of the bullpen for Boston when the playoffs roll around.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier discussed the many possibilities for Eovaldi, noting he has the ability to wear many hats for the Red Sox as the season winds down.

To hear from Speier, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images