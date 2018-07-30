Nathan Eovaldi Details His Emotions As He Made Red Sox Debut At Fenway

Nathan Eovaldi was calm, cool and collected Sunday afternoon.

Making his first start since being traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, the 28-year-old right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five in a 3-0 win over the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

After the game, Eovaldi shed some light on his emotions while he made his first start at Fenway as a member of the Red Sox.

