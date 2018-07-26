Nathan Eovaldi Details What Makes Him Successful Against Right-Handed Batters

The Boston Red Sox added a power arm to their rotation Wednesday when they acquired Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitching prospect Jalen Beeks.

Eovaldi, who was scratched from his expected start Wednesday in Tampa, officially became a member of the Sox on Thursday and threw a bullpen at Fenway Park in advance of his debut Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

The right-hander will help balance Boston’s rotation, which currently has only one righty along with four left-handers. Eovaldi has been hard on right-handed batters this season and he explained to the media what has made him so successful against righties this season.

