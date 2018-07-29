Nathan Eovaldi Has Interesting Combination When It Comes To His Fastball

Nathan Eovaldi will make his Boston Red Sox debut on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

The Sox acquired the right-handed pitcher in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for left-hander Jalen Beeks and he looks to help his new team take the afternoon finale from Fenway Park.

Before the game, NESN’s Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons break down Eovaldi’s pitches, including his great fastball that he doesn’t throw all that often.

To hear from the guys, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images