Nathan Eovaldi Offers Simple Plan To Help Red Sox During Stretch Run

Nathan Eovaldi isn’t going to complicate things.

Boston acquired the hard-throwing right-hander from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for left-hander Jalen Beeks. Eovaldi will make his Boston Red Sox debut Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

The newest member of the Red Sox met with the media for the first time Thursday at Fenway Park, and the right-hander explained how he uses his cutter to get out right-handed hitters, while also divulging his plan to be successful in the Red Sox’s rotation, noting he plans to throw strikes and not give up runs.

To hear Eovaldi discuss his plan, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

