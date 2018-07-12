NBA Odds: Are Raptors About To Acquire Kawhi Leonard From Spurs?

Photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Toronto Raptors haven’t been considered one of the leaders in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, but at least one sportsbook seems to think a deal might be coming.

Leonard’s discontent with the San Antonio Spurs has been well-publicized in recent weeks, and a handful of teams were linked to the former NBA Finals MVP. Among the teams reportedly angling to make a trade with the Spurs were the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, with the Los Angeles Lakers also linked to the star.

But it appears the Raptors are — for now — emerging as favorites to land Leonard. The online sportsbook MyBookie.ag (with a hat tip to OddsShark) now has the Raptors at even money to acquire the swingman.

BREAKING ODDS: @betmybookie has just made the Raptors the EVEN money favorites in the odds for which team Kawhi Leonard will be on next season. — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 12, 2018

Interestingly, that comes a day after the online book bumped up the Raptors’ odds as the team with which Leonard would begin the 2018 NBA season. According to MyBookie.ag, the Raptors and Spurs were both +200 as late as Wednesday night.

Updated odds on which team Kawhi Leonard will be on next season (@betmybookie): Spurs +200

Raptors +200

Lakers +500

Clippers +600

76ers +800

Celtics +800

Bucks +1000

Knicks +1500

Cavaliers +2000

Rockets +2000

Nets +2500

Field +500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 12, 2018

As of Thursday afternoon, there was no indication a deal was imminent or even close. But oddsmakers (and sharp sports bettors) are well connected, and these sorts of shifts are often indications that someone knows something.