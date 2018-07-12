NBA Odds: Are Raptors About To Acquire Kawhi Leonard From Spurs?

The Toronto Raptors haven’t been considered one of the leaders in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, but at least one sportsbook seems to think a deal might be coming.
Leonard’s discontent with the San Antonio Spurs has been well-publicized in recent weeks, and a handful of teams were linked to the former NBA Finals MVP. Among the teams reportedly angling to make a trade with the Spurs were the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, with the Los Angeles Lakers also linked to the star.
But it appears the Raptors are — for now — emerging as favorites to land Leonard. The online sportsbook MyBookie.ag (with a hat tip to OddsShark) now has the Raptors at even money to acquire the swingman.
Interestingly, that comes a day after the online book bumped up the Raptors’ odds as the team with which Leonard would begin the 2018 NBA season. According to MyBookie.ag, the Raptors and Spurs were both +200 as late as Wednesday night.
As of Thursday afternoon, there was no indication a deal was imminent or even close. But oddsmakers (and sharp sports bettors) are well connected, and these sorts of shifts are often indications that someone knows something.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP