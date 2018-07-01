NBA Rumors: 76ers To Sell LeBron James On ‘Real Chance’ Of Kawhi Leonard Trade

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. ET): The Philadelphia 76ers have engaged the San Antonio Spurs in trade talks for Kawhi Leonard, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

The 76ers have engaged in talks with the Spurs on a potential Kawhi Leonard trade. So far, Philly has kept Fultz, Embiid and Simmons off limits in talks, team sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/PsA3hNMQaw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: It’s probably time to start taking the Philadelphia 76ers seriously in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

The Sixers reportedly will meet with James’ representatives Sunday in Los Angeles. And at the center of their pitch is a strong belief the franchise can trade for San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

Among the Sixers' planned top selling points to LeBron James' agent Rich Paul today: Philly believes it still has a real chance to win the Kawhi Leonard trade sweepstakes, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

Leonard, of course, has been a one-man rumor mill during the offseason. The 27-year-old forward reportedly is unhappy in San Antonio, and prefers to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs, however, reportedly want to trade Leonard to an Eastern Conference team. And while that desire has sparked speculation of Leonard being dealt either to Philly or the Boston Celtics, many still believe the Lakers are the frontrunners.

But don’t tell that to the 76ers, who “remain motivated” to land Leonard, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

The #76ers interest in Kawhi Leonard “remains strong,” a league source confirms. The #Spurs, per multiple league sources, remain motivated to trade Leonard. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 1, 2018

Whether Philly has the assets to acquire Leonard is up for debate. But 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz probably could be a major piece in a deal, despite his diminished value.

Round and round we go.

