NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Believes He’ll End Up With This Team

The Oklahoma City Thunder finally parted ways with Carmelo Anthony, but it sounds like veteran forward will receive a similar fate with his new team.

The Thunder traded Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in a three-team deal that included Dennis Schroder being shipped off to OKC. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks soon will waive Melo, who appears to already have his next destination lined up.

It should surprise no one that @carmeloanthony has been telling people for more than a week that he’ll ultimately wind up with the Rockets, per league source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 19, 2018

The Rockets seemingly have been the front-runner for Anthony’s services all summer. If expectation comes to fruition, the 10-time All-Star will join forces with his close friend Chris Paul and reigning NBA MVP James Harden to form a new “Big Three” in Houston.

With Anthony in the fold, the Rockets would boast a bevy of sharpshooters. That said, trying to beat the Golden State Warriors at their own game is somewhat of a fool’s errand, which Houston learned the hard way during their Western Conference finals loss to the Dubs.

