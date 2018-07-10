NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Met With Rockets, Heat In Las Vegas

Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder is in its final stages, if recent reports are to be believed.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Thunder allowed Anthony to meet with teams in Las Vegas over the last week. Vegas, of course, has been the site of the NBA’s Summer League since early July.
Woj provided further information on Anthony’s situation with the following tweet:
The Rockets make sense for Anthony. Not only does Houston give Anthony a chance to win his first championship, it also lost veteran forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah A Moute in free agency. As such, they need to add depth on the wing to compete with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Anthony would give the Rockets a scoring boost as a starter or a sixth man. He averaged 16.2 points per game last season and still is an above average 3-point shooter. His defense leaves a lot to be desired, but the Rockets can’t afford to be too choosy at this stage of free agency.
Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP