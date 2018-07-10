NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Met With Rockets, Heat In Las Vegas

Carmelo Anthony’s tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder is in its final stages, if recent reports are to be believed.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Thunder allowed Anthony to meet with teams in Las Vegas over the last week. Vegas, of course, has been the site of the NBA’s Summer League since early July.

Story filed to ESPN: In advance of an inevitable – if not imminent – parting, the Oklahoma City Thunder granted Carmelo Anthony permission to meet with prospective teams, including Houston and Miami. Meetings took place in Vegas in recent days. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2018

Woj provided further information on Anthony’s situation with the following tweet:

Thunder are working on trade scenarios where Anthony, 34, would be moved as an expiring contract and be waived, becoming a free agent once his $28M clears waivers. OKC needs the Anthony’s permission to waive no-trade clause, which he has done to facilitate his exit, sources said. https://t.co/1p6hoBvTIs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2018

The Rockets make sense for Anthony. Not only does Houston give Anthony a chance to win his first championship, it also lost veteran forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah A Moute in free agency. As such, they need to add depth on the wing to compete with the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Anthony would give the Rockets a scoring boost as a starter or a sixth man. He averaged 16.2 points per game last season and still is an above average 3-point shooter. His defense leaves a lot to be desired, but the Rockets can’t afford to be too choosy at this stage of free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images