NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony To Sign With Rockets Once He’s Free Agent

The Carmelo Anthony free agency sweepstakes reportedly have ended before they even began.

The Oklahoma City Thunder recently agreed to trade the star forward to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal involving the Philadelphia 76ers. Once the trade becomes official, Anthony is expected to be waved and become a free agent.

And when that happens, the 10-time All-Star will sign with the Houston Rockets, The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported Monday, citing NBA sources.

Carmelo Anthony intends to sign with the Houston Rockets upon becoming a free agent, league sources say, though it could be several more days before Melo is formally traded and clears waivers. Full @NYTSports coverage: https://t.co/8T4kLf6IrT — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 23, 2018

If Anthony eventually joins the Rockets, he will forge somewhat of a “big three” with James Harden and Chris Paul. Although he surely will put up big scoring numbers throughout the course of games, Anthony might find himself — and his porous defense — on the bench in crunch time.

The question, of course, is will Houston be able to compete with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, or the new-look Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James?

It’s hard to view the potential addition of Anthony swaying the needle either way for the Rockets. But then again, they did just take the Warriors to Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, so they once again should be considered a legitimate contender.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images