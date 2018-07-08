NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Wants To Join Lakers, Play With LeBron James

Another day, another report of an NBA star who wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and forward Carmelo Anthony are working on a way to facilitate the 34-year-old’s exit from the franchise, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young reported Friday. And regardless of the path taken, the most likely result is Anthony becoming a free agent at some point this summer.

And, unsurprisingly, Anthony reportedly has his sights set on L.A. and a team-up with its new star: LeBron James.

Source close to Carmelo Anthony says the #Lakers are one of Melo’s preferred destinations, and that he's high on chance to finally play with #LeBron. Keep in mind too, that Carmelo owns a house in LA. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 7, 2018

Shocking.

Anthony could be a decent fit with Lakers, as his outside shooting — he made a career-high 169 3-pointers last season — would be a great compliment to James’ drive-and-dish philosophy. However, one has to wonder whether Anthony is prepared to play second (or even third) fiddle, as he didn’t take kindly to the role last season.

For what it’s worth: We think he’d be a great addition to the Boston Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images