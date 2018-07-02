NBA Rumors: Cavs Open To Trading Kevin Love After LeBron James Move To Lakers

LeBron James’ decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers as an NBA free agent has left his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, without a face of the franchise.

The next stage for the Cavs is to decide if potentially being a sixth, seventh or eighth seed in the East is better than a full rebuild. If Cleveland wants to go into a rebuild, which probably is the smart choice, then trading veteran power forward Kevin Love for a package of young players and/or draft picks would make a lot of sense.

“They’re certainly no longer championship contenders. Despite insistence from the organization that they are not interested in trading Love, multiple sources from around the league insist they are indeed open to moving him,” The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd wrote Monday. “It makes perfect sense to deal him now.”

Trading Love might not be a simple process.

For starters, his contract has two seasons remaining at a hefty salary of more than $24 million. That’s a lot of money. Second, his injury history is concerning — he missed 23 games last season after missing 22 during the 2016-17 campaign.

Love will be 30 by the time next season begins, but when healthy, he’s still a really good player. He was an All-Star and averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season. He still should have a lot of value to contending teams, which is why the Cavs should not wait if they’re open to trading Love.

