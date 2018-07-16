NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree To Two-Way NBA Contract With Walt Lemon Jr.

The Boston Celtics reportedly added to their roster one day after waiving Kadeem Allen.

Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Monday, citing league sources, that the Celtics have agreed to a two-way NBA contract with guard Walt Lemon Jr.

Lemon, who went undrafted out of Bradley in 2014, appeared in five games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.0 assists in 7.0 minutes per contest.

Lemon, 25, averaged 22.4 points, 6.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game for the G-League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants last season. The 6-foot-3 guard likely will spend the majority of his time with the Maine Red Claws in 2018-19, assuming the Celtics keep him around.

